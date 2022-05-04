Agri Ministry revises wheat production estimate downwards to 105 mn tons for 2021-22 crop year from 111.3 mn tons earlier: Food Secy.
Agri Ministry revises wheat production estimate downwards to 105 mn tons for 2021-22 crop year from 111.3 mn tons earlier: Food Secy.
