Bengal takes strict action against illegal activities regardless of political colour, unlike UP: Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata event.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal takes strict action against illegal activities regardless of political colour, unlike UP: Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement