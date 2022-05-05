World Health Organization: Nearly 15 million people have died of COVID-19 or because of its effect on health services, reports AP.
PTI | Geneva | Updated: 05-05-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
