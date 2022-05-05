BJP will not rest till it uproots TMC's tyrannical rule from Bengal; had thought Mamata Banerjee will rectify herself during third term (as CM) but she didn't: Amit Shah.
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP will not rest till it uproots TMC's tyrannical rule from Bengal; had thought Mamata Banerjee will rectify herself during third term (as CM) but she didn't: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement