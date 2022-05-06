Every Indian should be proud of the world’s optimism and trust for our country; I felt this during my recent foreign visit: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-05-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 10:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Every Indian should be proud of the world's optimism and trust for our country; I felt this during my recent foreign visit: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement