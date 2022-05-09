SC refuses to entertain the plea filed by CPI (M) against the demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and asks the petitioner to approach Delhi HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:47 IST
