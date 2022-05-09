There are no magic wands, only discipline, consistent collective purpose to demonstrate our tenacity, resilience: Sonia Gandhi at CWC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
There are no magic wands, only discipline, consistent collective purpose to demonstrate our tenacity, resilience: Sonia Gandhi at CWC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement