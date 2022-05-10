As PM, Narendra Modi doing in country what he did as CM in Gujarat, creating one India for rich and another for common people: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Dahod | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:53 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
