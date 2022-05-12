The Kremlin says that Finland's move to join NATO won't help stability and security in Europe, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
