I urge Home Minister Amit Shah to stop BJP’s demolition drive in Delhi which is being conducted to extort money from people: Dy CM Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 11:26 IST
- Country:
- India
