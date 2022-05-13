It is clear what PM Modi & his colleagues mean by 'maximum governance, minimum govt'; it means 'brutalising' minorities: Sonia Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
It is clear what PM Modi & his colleagues mean by 'maximum governance, minimum govt'; it means 'brutalising' minorities: Sonia Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement