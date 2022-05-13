Changes in organisation are need of the hour, we need to change the way of our working: Sonia Gandhi at Cong's Chintan Shivir.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Changes in organisation are need of the hour, we need to change the way of our working: Sonia Gandhi at Cong's Chintan Shivir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chintan Shivir
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement