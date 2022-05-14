State of Indian economy cause of ''extreme concern'', post-pandemic recovery has been indifferent: Congress leader P Chidambaram.
PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 14-05-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 09:59 IST
- Country:
- India
State of Indian economy cause of ''extreme concern'', post-pandemic recovery has been indifferent: Congress leader P Chidambaram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- P Chidambaram
- Congress
Advertisement