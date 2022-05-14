Left Menu

BJP legislature party in Tripura to meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader after CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation: Party leaders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:33 IST
BJP legislature party in Tripura to meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader after CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation: Party leaders.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislature party in Tripura to meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader after CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation: Party leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022