BJP legislature party in Tripura to meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader after CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation: Party leaders.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP legislature party in Tripura to meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader after CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation: Party leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP legislature party
- CM Biplab Kumar Deb's
- Tripura
Advertisement