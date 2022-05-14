(Eds: Clarifies that CBI booked 3 people, NOT arrested) Match-fixing racket allegedly influenced outcome of IPL cricket matches based on inputs from Pakistan: Officials after CBI books 3 people.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Clarifies that CBI booked 3 people, NOT arrested) Match-fixing racket allegedly influenced outcome of IPL cricket matches based on inputs from Pakistan: Officials after CBI books 3 people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
Advertisement