India's men's badminton team wins Thomas Cup title for first time ever with stunning 3-0 win over powerhouse Indonesia in final.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
India's men's badminton team wins Thomas Cup title for first time ever with stunning 3-0 win over powerhouse Indonesia in final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Indonesia
- Thomas Cup
Advertisement