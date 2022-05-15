Congress to provide 50 percent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of organization: Udaipur Declaration.
PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 15-05-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress to provide 50 percent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of organization: Udaipur Declaration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udaipur Declaration
- Congress
Advertisement