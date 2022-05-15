No person should hold one party position for more than five years to give the opportunity to new people: Congress' Udaipur Declaration.
PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 15-05-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
No person should hold one party position for more than five years to give the opportunity to new people: Congress' Udaipur Declaration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udaipur Declaration
- Congress
Advertisement