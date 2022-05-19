PM Modi's participation in the 400th celebrations of Prakash Parv showed that he had his hand on the pulse of Punjab: Jakhar after joining BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:05 IST
PM Modi's participation in the 400th celebrations of Prakash Parv showed that he had his hand on the pulse of Punjab: Jakhar after joining BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
