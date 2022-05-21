US, South Korea will consider expanded military exercises as Biden reaffirms security commitment to deter North Korea, reports AP
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- Korea Rep
US, South Korea will consider expanded military exercises as Biden reaffirms security commitment to deter North Korea, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- Biden
- South Korea
Advertisement