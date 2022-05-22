Regular captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli rested for South Africa series.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 17:40 IST
Regular captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli rested for South Africa series.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
