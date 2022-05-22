Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik along with Punjab left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh earn maiden national call-up for South Africa series.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
