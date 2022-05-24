There is so much that our two countries can and will do together: Prez Biden tells PM Modi during bilateral meeting in Tokyo.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:28 IST
- Country:
- Japan
There is so much that our two countries can and will do together: Prez Biden tells PM Modi during bilateral meeting in Tokyo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo
- PM Modi
- PTI CPS ZH AKJ
- Prez Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese writer who documented WWII Tokyo firebombing dies
Tokyo to recognize same-sex unions but not as legal marriage
Indian Air chief arrives in Tokyo to boost bilateral defence interest
Tokyo COVID curbs declared illegal in "Kill Bill" restaurant case
PM Modi in Tokyo to attend Biden's Indo Pacific Economic Framework launch, meet top business leaders