We also discussed the ongoing effects of Russia's brutal and non-justified invasion of Ukraine: Prez Biden tells PM Modi in Tokyo.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:39 IST
- Country:
- Japan
We also discussed the ongoing effects of Russia's brutal and non-justified invasion of Ukraine: Prez Biden tells PM Modi in Tokyo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- PM Modi
- Tokyo
- PTI CPS ZH AKJ
- Prez Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau: World determined to make sure Putin loses in Ukraine
Ukraine: UN chief condemns school attack; welcomes new evacuees from Mariupol
'Everything shook': Last civilians leave Ukraine steel mill
WRAPUP 1-Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now