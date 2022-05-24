US & India going to continue to consulting closely on how to mitigate these negative effects: Prez Biden tells PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:45 IST
