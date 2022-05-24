Congress chief Sonia Gandhi sets up Task Force-2024 to implement the Udaipur 'Nav Sankalp' declaration.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 12:13 IST
