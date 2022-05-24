Delhi HC seeks a reply from Delhi Police on a plea by Punjab Police to quash FIR for allegedly abducting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
Updated: 24-05-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 12:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
