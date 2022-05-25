(Eds: Correcting alert to say he has filed as Independent backed by SP ) Kapil Sibal says he has filed a nomination for Rajya Sabha as an Independent candidate supported by Samajwadi Party.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-05-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 12:48 IST
- Country:
- India
