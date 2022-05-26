Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in city to stay open till 10 pm: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 11:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
