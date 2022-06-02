Don't know the politics behind sending Jain, Sisodia in jail; it will only harm the country: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
