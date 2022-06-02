Left Menu

Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19, has mild fever: Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 13:07 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19, has mild fever: Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19, has mild fever: Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

