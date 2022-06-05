India's forest cover grew by over 20K sq km in last 8 years, record growth in wildlife numbers too: PM Modi at the event on Save Soil Movement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
India's forest cover grew by over 20K sq km in last 8 years, record growth in wildlife numbers too: PM Modi at the event on Save Soil Movement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Save Soil Movement
- India
- PM Modi
Advertisement