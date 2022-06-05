Kashmiri Pandits being forced to leave their homes, a repeat of what happened in the 1990s: Delhi CM Kejriwal at AAP's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Kashmiri Pandits being forced to leave their homes, a repeat of what happened in the 1990s: Delhi CM Kejriwal at AAP's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi CM Kejriwal
- Jan Aakrosh Rally'
- Kashmiri
Advertisement