BJP govt failed to give security to Kashmiri Pandits. Many meetings were held everyone wants to know the action plan: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
