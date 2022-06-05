BJP can't handle Kashmir, they only know how to do dirty politics. Please don't do politics over Kashmir: Kejriwal at AAP's protest rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 12:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
