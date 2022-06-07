IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says govt open to industry suggestions on an efficient grievance redressal mechanism for social media users.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says govt open to industry suggestions on an efficient grievance redressal mechanism for social media users.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Advertisement