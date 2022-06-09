I appeal to all my brothers, sisters from all religions, castes, communities to maintain peace despite provocation: Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
I appeal to all my brothers, sisters from all religions, castes, communities to maintain peace despite provocation: Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement