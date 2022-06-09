Voting for presidential election to take place in Parliament, premises of assemblies; Rajya Sabha Secretary-General to be returning officer: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Voting for presidential election to take place in Parliament, premises of assemblies; Rajya Sabha Secretary-General to be returning officer: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Parliament
Advertisement