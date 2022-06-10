BJP says 3 MVA MLAs in Maharashtra, 2 Cong MLAs in Haryana vitiated RS poll process by displaying ballots; urges EC to cancel their votes.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP says 3 MVA MLAs in Maharashtra, 2 Cong MLAs in Haryana vitiated RS poll process by displaying ballots; urges EC to cancel their votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Haryana
Advertisement