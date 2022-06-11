Some political parties behind Howrah violence, strict action will be taken against those trying to instigate riots: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 12:36 IST
