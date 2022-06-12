Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital owing to Covid related issues: Randeep Surjewala.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital owing to Covid related issues: Randeep Surjewala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ganga Ram Hospital
- Randeep Surjewala
- Congress
- Sonia Gandhi
- Covid
Advertisement