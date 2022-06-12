BJP authorises party president JP Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties on presidential polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 16:44 IST
