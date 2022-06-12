JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh will interact with ruling NDA and opposition UPA constituents, besides other parties, on presidential polls: BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh will interact with ruling NDA and opposition UPA constituents, besides other parties, on presidential polls: BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- JP Nadda
Advertisement