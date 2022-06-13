Construction of New Link NH-133B and widening of NH-131A in full swing

The project for the construction of New Link NH-133B From 0.200 km in Jharkhand to 15.885 km including Ganga Bridge , Construction of Manihari Bypass From 0.000 km To 5.500 km and Widening of NH-131A from 5.500 km to 6.000 km in Bihar to 4-Lane standards is in full swing. This information was shared by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets today

The Minister said the new link of NH-133B project spanning 21.68 km, is a one of its kind project involving the construction of a 6 km long Ganga Bridge (world's third longest extra-dosed bridge), Manihari bypass and widening of NH-131A.

Shri Gadkari said the highway once constructed shall connect Sahibganj (Jharkhand) to Manihari (Bihar) and aims to reduce travel distance by 1/10th. This will serve as a strategic connecting point to North East also. Currently under construction, 2750 construction workers have been engaged to deliver this project costing Rs 1900 Crore, he added.

The Minister said it will further reduce the traffic congestion at Vikram Shila Setu bridge in Bhagalpur and provide impetus to creation of job opportunities for the local population. He said the project is targeted to be completed by October 2024. New India is being forged with the vision of incredible infrastructure everywhere, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)