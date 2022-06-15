All parties requested NCP leader Sharad Pawar to contest President's poll as the Opposition's candidate, but he declined: DMK's T R Baalu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
