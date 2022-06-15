Prez poll: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge asks other Oppn parties to be proactive rather than reactive in arriving at consensus candidate.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Prez poll: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge asks other Oppn parties to be proactive rather than reactive in arriving at consensus candidate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Oppn
Advertisement