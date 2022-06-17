Single-day rise of 12,847 coronavirus infections, 14 fatalities pushes India's tally to 4,32,70,577 cases, 5,24,817 deaths: Health Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 09:44 IST
