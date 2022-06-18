Empowerment of women is necessary for India's development in 21st century: PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Gujarat's Vadodara.
PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 14:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
