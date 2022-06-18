'Agnipath' protests: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi appeals to youths to adopt peaceful, non-violent means to fight for their demands.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
'Agnipath' protests: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi appeals to youths to adopt peaceful, non-violent means to fight for their demands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Agnipath
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement