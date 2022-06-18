NC chief Farooq Abdullah 'respectfully withdraws' his name for consideration as joint opposition's presidential candidate: Statement.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:08 IST
